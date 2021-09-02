DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $7,246,427.49 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 38,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $7,246,427.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanley J. Meresman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,967 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,316,492.36.

NYSE DASH opened at $191.80 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.66.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

