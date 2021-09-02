Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.30. Approximately 41,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,811,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCS. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

