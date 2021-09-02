DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $11,594,058.16 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director John S. Salter sold 192,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $11,594,058.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

