Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE D.UN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 107,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,424. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$16.84 and a twelve month high of C$23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.89.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

