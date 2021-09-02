DubaiCoin Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058436 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00026425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008333 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.