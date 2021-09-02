Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRE. Truist Securities raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE:DRE opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 588,197 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

