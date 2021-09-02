Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $141.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. Duluth posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $703.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTH traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 187,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.