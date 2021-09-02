DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,869. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

