DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Shares Down 0.6%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

About DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

