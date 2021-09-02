Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

