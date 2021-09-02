Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price traded up 7% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynavax Technologies traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 44,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,062,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

DVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

