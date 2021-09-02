Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price traded up 7% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynavax Technologies traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 44,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,062,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
DVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.22.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
