e-Money Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $191,112.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00157427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.07563274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.43 or 0.99933959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00810301 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.