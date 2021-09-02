Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $14.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of EGLE traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,417. The company has a market capitalization of $679.73 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

