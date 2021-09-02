Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 3%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.37. Approximately 23 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 183,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

The company has a market cap of $659.67 million, a P/E ratio of 98.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $27,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

