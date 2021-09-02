Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP opened at $156.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,985 shares of company stock worth $9,304,329. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.