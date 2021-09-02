Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.25

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 3028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $686.54 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 197,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

