Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

EVM stock remained flat at $$12.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,667. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

