Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
EVM stock remained flat at $$12.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,667. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $12.36.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
