Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 132,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,748. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $13.05.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
