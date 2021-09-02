Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.00

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60.30 ($0.79), with a volume of 23066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.38.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

