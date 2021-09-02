EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.62 and last traded at C$5.64. 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 77,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 22.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.25 million and a P/E ratio of -90.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.21.

About EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

