Ecovyst (ECVT) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ecovyst to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst’s competitors have a beta of -0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ecovyst and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion -$278.77 million 13.07 Ecovyst Competitors $6.84 billion $1.10 million -6.03

Ecovyst’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Ecovyst Competitors -6.30% 16.28% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ecovyst and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ecovyst Competitors 242 1038 1330 43 2.44

Ecovyst currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Ecovyst competitors beat Ecovyst on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

