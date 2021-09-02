EDP – Energias de Portugal’s (EDPFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.96.

Shares of EDPFY stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $69.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

