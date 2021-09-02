eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $12.17. 6,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

