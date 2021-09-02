eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.
eGain stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $380.96 million, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88.
In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
