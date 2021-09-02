eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

EGAN stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

