El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.73 Million

Analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce sales of $119.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.85 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $459.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $471.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $479.48 million, with estimates ranging from $465.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at $8,058,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOCO opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $667.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

