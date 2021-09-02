Elementeum (ELET) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Elementeum has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Elementeum has a total market cap of $206,063.80 and $109.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00067673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00161026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.58 or 0.07609265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.24 or 0.99902726 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.32 or 0.01001943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com

