Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Down 9.2%

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.42. 570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 289,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

