Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.36.

Shares of EMA opened at C$59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$15.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$58.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.30. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

