Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.58.

A number of research firms have commented on EDV. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

EDV opened at C$30.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.60. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

