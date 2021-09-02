Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

