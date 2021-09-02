Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.94

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 345531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

The firm has a market cap of $490.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

