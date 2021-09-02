Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.94

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 345531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.
The firm has a market cap of $490.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
