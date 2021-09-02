Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Enel stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.59. Enel has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

