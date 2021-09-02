EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $69,389. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $5.52 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

