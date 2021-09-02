Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 75,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 63.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBTC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.82. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $406.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

