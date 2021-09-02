Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Noble Financial currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVC. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

NYSE:EVC opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.