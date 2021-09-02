Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Nordson worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 15.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $240.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $243.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.