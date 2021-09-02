Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $541,000.

KRE stock opened at $65.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

