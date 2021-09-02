Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 119.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,447 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $30,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $268.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.48. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $188.81 and a twelve month high of $275.60.

