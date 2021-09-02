Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.