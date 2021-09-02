Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.53 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,851 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.