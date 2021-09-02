Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,633 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $31,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,456 shares of company stock worth $2,277,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

