Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 124,565 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.63% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $31,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

VTC opened at $92.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

