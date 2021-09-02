Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENZN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,422. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.45. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

