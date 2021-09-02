Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ENZN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,422. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.45. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.