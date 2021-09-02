EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,424 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

