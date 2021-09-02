Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

EFX stock opened at $273.71 on Thursday. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $273.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.16 and a 200-day moving average of $221.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

