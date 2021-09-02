Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQBK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

