Ernest S. Rady Acquires 2,543 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,464.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AAT stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $40.31.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
