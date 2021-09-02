Ernest S. Rady Acquires 2,543 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,464.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $40.31.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

