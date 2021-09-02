Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 137.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $336.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.