EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.43

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.43 and last traded at $100.16, with a volume of 21608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.10.

Several brokerages have commented on ESLOY. HSBC downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

